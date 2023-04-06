Refractory company RHI Magnesita raises Rs 900 cr via QIP route

The Rs 900-crore proceeds will be used to finance the company's growth through acquisition and modernisation so that it can capitalise on the fast-growing refractory market in India and West Asia. Shares of RHI Magnesita India ended at Rs 614.10, down by Rs 0.55, or 0.089 percent on the BSE.
Refractory player RHI Magnesita India on Thursday, April 6, said it has raised Rs 900 crore through a qualified institution's placement (QIP).
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals
Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control
Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets
Apr 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps
Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The company will issue 1,57,15,034 shares to 57 qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 572.70 per equity share, i.e. at a premium of 571.70 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 9,00 crore, RHI Magnesita India said in an exchange filing.
"After the allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 20,37,11,365.00 consisting of 20,37,11,365 equity shares of face value Rs 1 each," it said.
Also Read: New rules for online gaming companies could be issued soon
The QIP issue opened on March 29 2023 and closed on April 5, 2023. HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd was the sole book runner on the QIP.
"We are pleased to announce a successful QIP. This transaction demonstrates the support of high-quality international and domestic institutional investors in the business and financial model of our company," the company's CEO and MD Pramod Sagar said.
The Rs 900-crore proceeds raised from the QIP will be used to finance the company's growth through acquisition and in the modernisation of its operations, enabling it to capitalise on opportunities in the fast-growing refractory market in the India and West Asia regions, Sagar said.
RHI Magnesita India is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems, and solutions that are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200 degree Celsius in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, and glass.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!