Redmi will be launching its first gaming smartphone by the end of April, the company has announced via a Weibo post. Redmi, the affordable brand of Xiaomi, added that the smartphone will offer a flagship-level, hardcore gaming experience and will be a cost-effective offering. The company has also stressed that it aims to create a gaming flagship for more players.

The gaming phone will be launched in April with an aim to provide a “[gaming] flagship to more players”, as per a post by Redmi on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The company however chose to remain silent on the exact date of the launch and information about the launch of the phone in markets outside China.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing offered more details in a related post, elaborating on why the company was venturing into this space. Redmi has partnered with Call of Duty: Mobile to optimise the game experience through continuous improvements.

Weibing said that the reason for venturing into gaming space is to provide “the ultimate price-performance ratio”, according to the report.

Since Redmi smartphones have a huge demand among young users, a “generous price” point will “benefit the masses”, Weibing said. He also said that the Redmi gaming phone would disrupt the “gaming mobile phone industry with a more hardcore gaming experience and a more extreme flagship price-performance”. The executive highlighted that this handset would be the “lightest and thinnest hardcore gaming flagship” on the market.

On a previous occasion, Tipster Digital Chat Station had hinted of a probability that Redmi's first gaming smartphone would be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. At that time Lu Weibing hinted that the company would stop the Redmi K30 Extreme smartphone production and launch a successor with a newly-debuted SoC.