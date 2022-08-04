    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Redington shares surge on strong business and sales growth

    Redington shares surge on strong business and sales growth

    Redington shares surge on strong business and sales growth
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Redington India stock price opened with a gap up of 4.7 percent at Rs 133.90. Redtington stock price trades higher than its 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than 100 and 200 moving averages.

    Redington (India) shares jumped as much as nine percent on Thursday, a day after the IT product distribution company posted a strong quarterly performance. Redington's profit for the April-June period jumped 36.5 percent to Rs 326.3 crore compared with the corresponding period a year ago, led by a strong operating performance as well as revenue growth growth.
    The company's revenue increased 25 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 16,803 crore for the quarter ended June.
    At 11:39 am, the Redington India stock was up almost seven percent at Rs 136.8 apiece on BSE.
    Redtington shares currently quote higher than their five-, 20- and 50-day moving averages, but lower than 100- and 200-day levels.
    The stock has fallen 16.5 percent in the past one year, sharply underperforming the 30-scrip index, which rose 6.8 percent.
    Investor participation in the stock has slowed down as the delivery volume of 8.69 lakh shares seen on August 3 has fallen by almost 28 lakh shares against a five-day average delivery volume, according to marketsmojo.com.
    Also, catch all the updates from stock markets with CNBC-TV18.com's live blog

    Tags

    IT stocksRedington
    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng