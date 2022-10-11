Recliner business just a step in the four-wheeler seating segment with Tachi-S: Uno Minda

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    By Asmita Pant

    Uno Minda is already present in the automotive seating systems for two-wheeler and commercial vehicles. The joint venture will help expand the company’s product offering in this space in the four-wheeler passenger vehicle segment as well.

    Indian auto parts maker Uno Minda had in September announced a joint venture with Japanese firm Tachi-S Company to manufacture and market seat recliners for four-wheeler passenger vehicles in the country.
    Uno Minda is already present in the automotive seating systems for two-wheeler and commercial vehicles. The joint venture will help expand the company’s product offering in this space in the four-wheeler passenger vehicle segment as well.
    “We are currently in the two-wheeler seating, CV seating and off-road, but we are not there in the passenger car segment. Now what it does is while Tachi-S has a full seating for passenger car business across the globe," Sunil Bohra, Group CFO, Uno Minda, said in a conversation with CNBC-TV18.
    Uno Minda has 51 percent stake in the joint venture while Tachi-S will have the remaining stake, the company had earlier said.
    In the first phase, the JV will offer various products, including recliners, with the intention of expanding into other seating mechanisms, seat frames and complete seating assembly, the company stated in a statement.
    "The current JV is primarily for recliner business, which is mechanisms for recliner business, it's just a step in the four-wheeler seating segment,” Bohra said. “In time, our intention is to get gradually into a full seat mechanism which we will work in the next couple of years along with our joint venture partner."
    Calling the joint venture with Tachi-S a "landmark transaction", Bohra said, that revenue from the joint venture will start flowing in from March 2024.
