Shares of REC, PFC hit another 52-week high, extend gains for 2023 to nearly 40%

For financial year 2023, PFC had announced a record profit of Rs 11,600 crore, a growth of 16 percent compared to financial year 2022.
REC's shares are rising ahead of the company's board meeting on June 24 to consider a final dividend, if any for financial year 2023.
While volumes on PFC are 80 percent higher than its 20-day average on Wednesday, those on REC are 3.5 times higher than its respective 20-day average.
Most of the gains in both REC and PFC has come over the last one month. While PFC shares have surged 22 percent during this period, REC has gained 30 percent.
For financial year 2023, PFC had announced a record profit of Rs 11,600 crore, a growth of 16 percent compared to financial year 2022. The company paid a total dividend of Rs 13.25 per share for financial year 2023.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 first series open now — a look at past returns, and how much should you buy
Jun 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read