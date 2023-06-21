Shares of REC, PFC hit another 52-week high, extend gains for 2023 to nearly 40%

For financial year 2023, PFC had announced a record profit of Rs 11,600 crore, a growth of 16 percent compared to financial year 2022.

Shares of Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. (REC), and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) have gained nearly 40 percent this year. This their best performance in a single year since 2014. While shares of REC are up for the fourth day in a row, those of PFC are trading higher for the third straight day.

REC's shares are rising ahead of the company's board meeting on June 24 to consider a final dividend, if any for financial year 2023.

Aside of paying an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 in February this year and Rs 5 per share in November last year, REC also declared a 1:3 bonus issue of shares in August last year.