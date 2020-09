Rebel Foods now has seven cofounders after the cloud kitchen company elevated five senior executives as cofounders. What’s more, the company may add more co-founders going forward, according to CEO Jaydeep Barman.

While many in the startup ecosystem believe that the status of a cofounder is not something that should be handed over to someone who was not part of founding a company, Barman has a different take.

In a LinkedIn post, Barman defined a founder as someone who "puts the company ahead of himself/herself."

Applying this rationale, Rebel Foods has elevated former Global Chief Marketing Officer Sagar Kochhar, former CEO of India Business Unit Raghav Joshi, ex-CEO for South East Asia Ankush Grover, former Head of Product and Supply Chain Ankur Sharma, and ex-Chief Technology Officer Soumyadeep Barman as cofounders.

All of them have been with Rebel Foods for about eight years and have been managing key businesses.

"This is a cultural incentive for the new cofounders. Their fate is intertwined with the fate of Rebel Foods," Barman said.

When asked about who calls the shots when it comes to decision-making at the company, Barman said the company has been autonomous and leaders are allowed to take their own decisions. "I personally don't take more than 1% of decisions in the company," he said.

Barman also said that the company could add more cofounders in the near future in keeping with its cultural policy. "Over the next 5-10 years, I expect more people to become cofounders at Rebel," he stressed.

Rebel Foods' operations took a major hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the food sector is now starting to see a recovery.