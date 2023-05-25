realme unveils Shah Rukh Khan as face of their smartphone lineup

This announcement coincides with the imminent launch of realme's highly anticipated flagship smartphone series, the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, in the Indian market.

Technology brand realme on Thursday, May 25, officially unveiled superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for their innovative range of smartphones. This announcement coincides with the imminent launch of realme's highly anticipated flagship smartphone series, the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, in the Indian market.

"Shah Rukh's incredible contribution to the film industry and society has won him love and admiration from people across the world. By joining forces with an iconic personality and an inspiration to millions, realme is showcasing its focus on delivering powerful, stylish, and youth-oriented smartphones that resonate with the aspirations and ambitions of today's youth," the company said in a statement.

The much anticipated realme 11 Pro Series 5G has been chosen as their first flagship product to be endorsed by Shah Rukh Khan.

By embracing this partnership, realme aims to sustain its growth and success, while remaining true to its 'Dare to Leap' philosophy, the company said.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, “realme’s 'Dare to Leap' philosophy truly resonated with me. The brand's unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with my own pursuit of excellence. Together, we aim to ignite innovation and fuel the growth of realme globally.”

Tao, the Chief Marketing Officer at realme India, expressed great enthusiasm regarding the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for the realme smartphone category. Through this collaboration, our objective is to achieve unprecedented levels of innovation and redefine the smartphone experience for our users."