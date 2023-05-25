homebusiness Newscompanies Newsrealme unveils Shah Rukh Khan as face of their smartphone lineup

realme unveils Shah Rukh Khan as face of their smartphone lineup

realme unveils Shah Rukh Khan as face of their smartphone lineup
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 3:27:56 PM IST (Published)

This announcement coincides with the imminent launch of realme's highly anticipated flagship smartphone series, the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, in the Indian market.

Technology brand realme on Thursday, May 25, officially unveiled superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for their innovative range of smartphones. This announcement coincides with the imminent launch of realme's highly anticipated flagship smartphone series, the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, in the Indian market.

"Shah Rukh's incredible contribution to the film industry and society has won him love and admiration from people across the world. By joining forces with an iconic personality and an inspiration to millions, realme is showcasing its focus on delivering powerful, stylish, and youth-oriented smartphones that resonate with the aspirations and ambitions of today's youth," the company said in a statement.
The much anticipated realme 11 Pro Series 5G has been chosen as their first flagship product to be endorsed by Shah Rukh Khan.
Also read: realme Narzo N53 to go on sale on May 24 in India — Check out features, price and more
By embracing this partnership, realme aims to sustain its growth and success, while remaining true to its 'Dare to Leap' philosophy, the company said.
Shah Rukh Khan expressed his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, “realme’s 'Dare to Leap' philosophy truly resonated with me. The brand's unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with my own pursuit of excellence. Together, we aim to ignite innovation and fuel the growth of realme globally.”
Tao, the Chief Marketing Officer at realme India, expressed great enthusiasm regarding the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for the realme smartphone category. Through this collaboration, our objective is to achieve unprecedented levels of innovation and redefine the smartphone experience for our users."
Also read: Sony unveils Project Q — A dedicated handheld device for PlayStation 5 games
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

brand ambassadorRealmeShah Rukh Khan

Recommended Articles

View All

Zoomed Out: Three things that make India the beacon of hope for world economic growth

May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Ace the UPSC Prelims 2023 through efficient time management— here're some tips for last-minute preparation

May 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Being Agrarian: Sustainable palm oil holds promise for current and future food security in India

May 24, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Investors' View: Wider participation in equity markets could enable more equitable distribution of wealth

May 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read