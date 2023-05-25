realme unveils Shah Rukh Khan as face of their smartphone lineup

This announcement coincides with the imminent launch of realme's highly anticipated flagship smartphone series, the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, in the Indian market.

Technology brand realme on Thursday, May 25, officially unveiled superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for their innovative range of smartphones. This announcement coincides with the imminent launch of realme's highly anticipated flagship smartphone series, the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, in the Indian market.

"Shah Rukh's incredible contribution to the film industry and society has won him love and admiration from people across the world. By joining forces with an iconic personality and an inspiration to millions, realme is showcasing its focus on delivering powerful, stylish, and youth-oriented smartphones that resonate with the aspirations and ambitions of today's youth," the company said in a statement.

The much anticipated realme 11 Pro Series 5G has been chosen as their first flagship product to be endorsed by Shah Rukh Khan.