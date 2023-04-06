Real Estate stocks surge after RBI keeps policy rates unchanged

The index is also trading at the highest level since March 20, when it made an intraday high of 400.

Shares of Real estate companies recovered from opening lows and traded with gains after RBI's Monetary Policy Committee kept policy interest rates unchanged, contrary to market expectations of a 25 basis points hike.

The Nifty Realty Index recovered 4 percent from opening lows and is currently trading 1.5 percent higher. All constituents of the index are trading with gains.

Godrej Properties is the top gainer on the Nifty Realty index, trading with gains of 3.3 percent. Oberoi Realty and DLF are also trading with gains of 2.5 percent each.

"This is indeed good for the residential real estate market, which faces a tough road ahead amid massive layoffs by large corporates the world over," Anuj Puri, Chairman of the Anarock Group said in a statement. "The RBI’s decision to keep the repo rates unchanged comes as a welcome respite to homebuyers," he said.

Puri also said that the move is a bigger relief for affordabl and mid-segment home buyers, who feared a rate hike today, making property buying via home loans harder. Affordable Housing as a segment has been under stress since the pandmic with overall share dropping from 38 percent in 2019 to 26 percent in 2022.

"It bears keeping in mind that after the remarkable performance in Q1 2023, the housing market is now staring at major headwinds with layoffs, rising property prices, etc. which will pose a challenge in the short-term," Puri said.

Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research at JLL called the MPC decision a bold move. "Given that the affordability synergy was under challenge with home loan EMIs rising by 15-17 percent from April 2022 and home prices also increasing during the same period by 4-12 percent, the current status quo in policy rate will provide some respite. This should positively support the current home-buying sentiment," he said.

Shishir Baijal of Knight Frank India also welcomed the decision to keep interest rates unchanged. "From a real estate market perspective, the sector has weathered multiple home loan interest rate increases from a low of 6.5 percent to 8.75 percent, supported by favourable house purchase affordability and the strong desire towards home ownership. Therefore, a pause in any further rise in the lending rates should support the existing growth momentum in the housing sector.” he said.