Reliance Capital's lenders set second round of auction amid uncertainty

The liquidation value of Reliance Capital is pegged at around Rs 12,500 crore. The second round of the auction is expected to attract the likes of Torrent, Hinduja Group, Piramal-Cosmea, and Oaktree. However, Piramal and Oaktree are unlikely to participate in the second round after bowing out of the first.

Reliance Capital's (RCap) lenders have decided to move forward with a second round of auction on April 4. According to sources, the base bid for Round 2 has been set at Rs 9,500 crore, with Rs 8,000 crore in upfront cash. However, there is uncertainty about the participation of suitors in the upcoming round.

The liquidation value of Reliance Capital is pegged at around Rs 12,500 crore. The second round of the auction is expected to attract the likes of Torrent, Hinduja Group, Piramal-Cosmea, and Oaktree. However, Piramal and Oaktree are unlikely to participate in the second round after bowing out of the first.

Torrent, which had offered the highest bid of Rs 8,640 crore in Round 1, also may not participate in the upcoming auction after challenging the process in the Supreme Court. The lack of clarity on the outcome of the SC ruling on the legality of Round 2 has also raised concerns that potential bidders may stay away.

Hinduja Group has indicated that it intends to retain its old offer of Rs 8,110 crore, and not the revised one of Rs 8,950 crore. Meanwhile, the RCap Administrator did not comment on CNBC-TV18's story.

Despite the uncertainty, lenders have decided to move forward with the second round of auction, hoping that the suitors will participate. They plan to invite Torrent, Hinduja, Piramal-Cosmea, and Oaktree to participate. However, the next hearing in August may affect the outcome of the auction.