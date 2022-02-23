RCap insolvency: Administrator invites EOIs by March 11, final shortlist expected by March 26

The RBI-appointed administrator for Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital (RCap) has invited Expressions of Interest for the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) by March 11, 2022.

Reserve Bank of India had superseded the board of Reliance Capital on November 29 last year “in view of the defaults by RCL in meeting the various payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns which the Board has not been able to address effectively."

Nageswara Rao Y, the administrator of RCap put up the EOI documents on the company’s website last Friday, seeking applications by March 11. The administrator said that the provisional list of prospective applicants would be issued by March 16, and the final list of prospective applicants would be issued by March 26.

All prospective resolution applicants (PRA) can submit EOIs either for RCap as a going concern under Option 1. Under Option 2, EOIs can be submitted for the business of RCap such that it includes RCap as a going concern, along with one or more of the eight identified business clusters.

These eight business clusters include:

1) Cluster I- Business of RCL comprising of investment in Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd. and Reliance Health Insurance Ltd

2) Cluster II –Business of RCL comprising of investment in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Ltd

3) Cluster III- Business of RCL comprising of investment in Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd

4) Cluster IV - Business of RCL comprising of investment in Reliance Securities Ltd, Reliance Financial Ltd, Reliance Wealth Management Ltd and Reliance Commodities Ltd

5) Cluster V1 – Business of RCL comprising of Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL)

6) Cluster VI1 – Business of RCL comprising of Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL)

7) Cluster VII - Business of RCL comprising of investment in Real Estate

8) Cluster VIII – Business of RCL (residual) including but not limited to Investments and other assets not covered above.

Prospective resolution applicants can submit EOIs under Option 1 and/or for any combination of Clusters under Option 2, but the administer noted that the creditor's committee and him reserve their rights to accord greater weightage to EOIs under Option 1.

Eligibility

Prospective resolution applicants would have to meet the “fit and proper” criteria and be eligible to submit bids under Section 29a of the IBC, which prohibits defaulting promoters from participation.

The administrator added that the last date for submission of EOI may be extended from time to time in accordance with applicable laws if required.

For financial institutions including any investment Co, Asset Management Company, Alternative Investment Fund, Fund House, Private Equity (PE) Investor, Non-Banking Financial Co (NBFC), the minimum Asset Under Management ranges from Rs 10-200 crore to be eligible, with minimum Committed and Available Funds of anywhere between Rs 5-100 crore.

For other Private/ Public Limited Company/ Limited Liability Partnership/ Body Corporate/ any other Prospective Resolution Applicant, Group may comprise of: (a) entities holding at least 26 percent equity ownership of the PRA, (b) entities where the PRA has at least 26 percent equity ownership; or (c) entities in which an entity holding at least 26 percent equity ownership in the PRA, also holds at least 26 percent equity ownership. Provided that the relevant entity shall have been a part of the Group for at least 3 years at the time of submission of the EOI.

For PRAs under a consortium, at least one of the members must hold or propose to hold at least 26 percent of total equity participation or economic interest in the consortium. All other members would need to have a minimum stake of 10 percent each in the consortium.

RCap Financials

Reliance Capital has at least 20 subsidiaries, and 5 associated companies under it, where Reliance Capital itself is a core investment company. Reliance Capital Ltd had a standalone debt of Rs 21,781 crore as of October 31, 2021.

RCL also has a 51 percent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and a 49 percent stake in Reliance Asset Reconstruction Ltd. Its consolidated balance sheet size stood at Rs 68,183 crore as of September 2021, and debt securities at Rs 18,320 crore, with borrowings at Rs 8,585 crore as of September 2021.

Financial creditors have made claims of Rs 30,879 crores against RCap, out of which Rs 24,067 crore of claims have been admitted so far. Operational creditors have made claims of Rs 29 crore, and other creditors Rs 3 crore.