RBL Bank back in black, logs Rs 201.2 crore net profit in first quarter

Mid-sized private sector lender RBL Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 201.2 crore for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a loss of Rs 459.5 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 172.9 crore for the quarter under review.

Net interest income rose 6 percent to Rs 1,028 crore in the April-June quarter. Overall, other income dipped 6 percent to Rs 614 crore, while the operating profit stood at Rs 529 crore.

The bank's gross NPA ratio and net NPA ratio improved sequentially to 4.08 percent and 1.16 percent against 4.40 percent and 1.34 percent, respectively as of March 31, 2022.

Its deposits grew by 6 percent YoY to Rs 79,216 crore in June 2022. The share of low-cost money – current account and savings account (CASA) improved to 14 percent in June 2022 to Rs 28,526 crore.

The Provision Coverage Ratio including technical write-offs improved 188bps sequentially to 85.3 percent against 83.4 percent as of March 31, 2022. Provision Coverage Ratio improved 208bps sequentially to 72.5 percent against 70.4 percent as of March 31, 2022.

The bank's overall capital adequacy (including Q1 FY23 profits) improved 70bps sequentially to 17.5 percent, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 16.0 percent, and the Average Liquidity Coverage Ratio at 149 percent.

The results came after the close of the market hours.