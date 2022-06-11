Reserve Bank approves appointment of R Subramaniakumar as RBL Bank's MD & CEO

RBL Bank on Saturday announced that veteran banker R Subramaniakumar has been appoined the bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The term of Subramaniakumar, whose appointment has been approved by Reserve Bank of India, will last three years from the date of his taking charge, under Section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the bank said in a statement.

Outgoing MD and CEO Rajeev Ahuja's term ends on June 24.

"...a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be convened in due course upon the completion of requisite formalities, inter alia to approve the appointment of Mr R Subramaniakumar as an Additional Director and as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank and the approval of the shareholders shall be obtained thereafter as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations," RBL Bank's statement read.

Subramaniakumar is the former head of business transformation at Punjab National Bank and has previously served as administrator of Dewan Housing Financial Corporation Limited (DHFL).

The statement said Subramaniakumar has 40 years of experience, which includes a stint as Executive Director at Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank, Managing Director & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank and an Independent Director of the UC Pension Fund Limited.

