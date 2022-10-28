RBI will not withdraw its official from RBL Bank's board: Sources

By Asmita Pant

Mini Recent reports had suggested that the central bank was likely to withdraw Dayal from the private lender's board, which according to sources is not true.

The reports suggesting that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will withdraw its official from the RBL Bank are inaccurate, sources have told CNBC-TV18.

The shares of RBL Bank fell as much as 3.3 percent on Friday. The stock was trading 2.6 percent lower at Rs 132.8 on BSE at 10:33 am.

In December 2021, RBL Bank's chief general manager Yogesh Dayal was appointed as an additional director on the bank's board for two years or until further orders.

Back in December 2021, the RBL Bank had been in focus due to its managerial rejig. The bank’s MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja’s request to proceed on leave was accepted with immediate effect and Rajeev Ahuja was appointed to act as the interim MD and CEO in his place.

The midcap stock reported a standalone profit of Rs 201.55 crore for the September quarter of FY23. The net interest income (NII) grew 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,064 crore for the quarter under review. Net interest margin rose to 4.55 percent.

In the first half of FY23, RBL Bank recorded a standalone profit of Rs 403 crore against a loss of Rs 429 crore in the same period last year, with a significant fall (76 percent YoY) in provisions and contingencies at Rs 494 crore.