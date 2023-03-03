RBI slaps Rs 3.06-crore penalty on Amazon Pay India for KYC non-compliance

The action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and has nothing to do with the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers, the apex bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, March 3, said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay India Private Ltd for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Master Directions on Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI).

The penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the central bank said in a press release.

The action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce on the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers, the apex bank said.

The central bank said it has observed that Amazon Pay was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements. Accordingly, a notice was issued to the entity advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions, it said.

After considering the entity’s response, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty, it added.