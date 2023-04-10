Core investment companies are NBFCs that invest in shares for the purpose of owning a stake in a company, rather than for trading. They also do not carry out any other financial activities.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, April 10, said it has simplified the application process for the registration of core investment companies (CICs).

"The Reserve Bank has undertaken a comprehensive review of the system of processing of applications for registration as Core Investment Companies (CICs) to make the registration process smoother and hassle-free," the central bank said in a press release.

Accordingly, the application form has been revamped to make it structured and aligned with the extant CIC regulations, RBI stated.

Also, the number of documents to be furnished along with the application form has been reduced to 18 from the existing set of 52 documents to make the registration process user-friendly, the apex bank said.

Further, it said, "The revised application form together with an indicative list of documents/information to be furnished along with the application has been uploaded on the RBI website. It may be noted that the documents to be furnished along with the application are indicative and not exhaustive."

The Reserve Bank of India, may call for further document/s, if needed, to satisfy itself on the eligibility of the company seeking registration as a CIC, it said.

In the event of the Reserve Bank of India calling for further documents in addition to those mentioned in the list, the applicant company must respond within a stipulated time of one month, it added.