RBI fines ONGC Videsh, Indian Oil, GAIL and Oil India for delayed reporting of overseas investments: Report

RBI fines ONGC Videsh, Indian Oil, GAIL and Oil India for delayed reporting of overseas investments: Report

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 2, 2023 2:25:47 PM IST (Published)

According to RBI’s Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations, 2022, those failing to submit investment evidence within the stipulated timeframe can do so with a late submission fee. 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed late submission fees (LSF) of Rs 2,000 crore on ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), Indian Oil Corp, GAIL (India) and Oil India for delayed reporting of their overseas investments, according to Livemint report. The firms are now making efforts to secure an extension from the central bank, the report said.

The hefty fines could impact the overseas work commitments of the four state-run energy companies. The central bank could relent so that operations are not affected, it added.
The Oil Ministry reportedly believes responsibility to report overseas investments lies with authorised dealer bank, which is State Bank of India (SBI) for the 4 PSUs.
According to RBI’s Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations, 2022, those failing to submit investment evidence within the stipulated timeframe can do so with a late submission fee.
"A person resident in India who does not submit the evidence of investment within the time specified under sub-regulation (1) of regulation 9 or does not make any filing within the time specified under regulation 10, may make such submission or filing, as the case may be, along with Late Submission Fee within such period as may be advised, and at the rates and in the manner as may be directed by the Reserve Bank, from time to time," according to RBI's notification.
Provided that such facility can be availed within a maximum period of three years from the due date of such submission or filing, as the case may be, as per the central bank.
X