RBI Likely to extend IndusInd Bank CEO's tenure by three years: Exclusive

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to extend IndusInd Bank's CEO Sumant Kathpalia's term by another three years, banking sources privy to the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Kathpalia's current term at the helm ends on March 24, which is two weeks from now.

Sources further say that Kathpalia's performance as CEO has been good and that the central bank is likely to prefer more stability at the bank.

IndusInd Bank's board had approved a three-year extension for Kathpalia in September 2022 and is awaiting approval from the RBI.

For the December quarter, IndusInd Bank reported net interest margin that was the highest in 10 quarters. Operating profits for the lender grew year-on-year, as well as sequentially for the ninth quarter in a row. Asset quality improved with gross NPA of 2.06 percent being the lowest in eight and second lowest in 16 quarters.

IndusInd Bank was also in the news last month over stories of promoters looking to raise their stake in the bank to upto 26 percent from the current 16.51 percent. CNBC-TV18 had reported on February 2 that promoter IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. (IIHL), Mauritius is preparing an application for the same.

Analysts believe that the reappointment of the CEO will act as a near-term catalyst for the stock's re-rating.

Shares of IndusInd Bank have recovered from the day's low, currently trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 1,129.