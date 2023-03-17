RBI imposes Rs 5 lakh penalty on HDFC for non-compliance of norms

Shares of Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd ended at Rs 2,561.45, up by Rs 28.80, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, March 17, said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) for non-compliance with certain provisions of the housing finance companies' directions.

"This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers," the RBI said in a statement.

"The statutory inspection of the company was conducted by NHB with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2020, and examination of the Inspection Report, supervisory letter and all related correspondence pertaining to the same revealed, inter alia, that the company failed to transfer matured deposits of certain depositors to designated bank accounts of such depositors during the period 2019-20," it said.

The central bank, further said a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the directions, as stated therein.

After considering the company’s reply to the notice, additional submissions made by it, and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI concluded that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid statutory directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the company, to the extent of non-compliance with the directions, it added.

The penalty has been imposed by RBI under the provisions of Clause (B) of Sub-section (1) of Section 52A read with Clause (AA) of Sub-section (3) of Section 49 of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987.

