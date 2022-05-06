Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

RBI imposes Rs 5 lakh penalty on Daimler Financial Services India, KKR India Financial Services

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

The RBI said it conducted a statutory inspection of Daimler Financial Services India and KKR India Financial Services with reference to their financial position as of March 31, 2020. A penalty of Rs 5 lakh each was imposed after considering their replies to its notices, oral submissions made in the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by them.

RBI imposes Rs 5 lakh penalty on Daimler Financial Services India, KKR India Financial Services
The RBI on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh each on Daimler Financial Services India and KKR India Financial Services for non-compliance with directions related to 'monitoring of frauds in NBFCs'.
The central bank said it conducted a statutory inspection of the two companies with reference to their financial position as of March 31, 2020.
Also Read
The penalties were imposed after considering their replies to its notices, oral submissions made in the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by them.
The RBI, however, added that the penalties are based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their customers.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

IHCL to raise women participation in workforce to 25% by 2025

Next Article

Reliance Retail Q4 net at Rs 2,139 crore, reports all-time high EBITDA in FY22

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More