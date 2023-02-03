RBI imposes Rs 42.48 lakhs monetary penalty on Krazybee Services Private Limited

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
This penalty is due to the company's non-compliance with certain provisions of the RBI's directions on "Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by NBFCs" and "Fair Practices Code for applicable NBFCs."
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 42.48 lakhs on Krazybee Services Private Limited, a Non-Deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFC) registered with the RBI and based in Bangalore.
The central bank has stated that the company failed to ensure that its recovery agents did not resort to harassment or intimidation of customers as part of its debt collection efforts. This has led to persistent and repeated complaints from customers regarding the harassment they have faced due to the company's recovery and collection methods.
After reviewing the company's response to the RBI's notice, the central bank has concluded that the charges of non-compliance were substantiated and required the imposition of the monetary penalty. The RBI has emphasised the need for NBFCs to adhere to the guidelines and regulations in place to protect customers from any form of harassment or intimidation during the recovery and collection process.
