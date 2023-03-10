RBI imposes monetary penalty on Nuvama Wealth Finance Ltd

"After considering the company’s reply to the notice, additional submissions made by it and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the company, to the extent of non-compliance with the directions,” the RBI said.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 9.60 lakh on Nuvama Wealth Finance Limited, formerly known as Edelweiss Finance and Investments Limited, for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. The bank said that this penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of clause (b) of sub-section (1) of section 58 G read with clause (aa) of sub-section (5) of section 58 B of the RBI Act, 1934.

According to the central bank, a statutory inspection of the company was conducted by the RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2021 and examination of the Risk Assessment Report, Inspection Report, supervisory letter and all related correspondence pertaining to the same revealed, inter alia, that the company failed to put in place a robust software for effective identification and reporting of suspicious transactions. A notice was also issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the RBI directions.

“After considering the company’s reply to the notice, additional submissions made by it and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the company, to the extent of non-compliance with the directions,” the RBI said.

The action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers, the central bank said.

Also Read: Punjab National Bank signs MoU with Central Warehousing Corporation