Tata Asset Management gets RBI nod to hike stake in DCB Bank to 7.5%

For DCB Bank, gross and net NPAs have declined in the March quarter of 2023 both sequentially as well as YoY. Shares of DCB Bank ended at Rs 121.95, down by Rs 1.55, or 1.26 percent on the BSE.

Private sector lender DCB Bank on Wednesday (July 5) said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted its approval to Tata Asset Management Private Ltd (TAMPL) to raise its stake in the bank to 7.5 percent.

"...we would like to inform you that the Bank has received an intimation from RBI on July 5, 2023, that it has granted its approval to Tata Asset Management Private Limited (TAMPL) to acquire aggregate holding of up to 7.5% of the paid-up equity capital of the bank through the schemes of Tata Mutual Fund," the lender said in an exchange filing.