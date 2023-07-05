CNBC TV18
Tata Asset Management gets RBI nod to hike stake in DCB Bank to 7.5%

Tata Asset Management gets RBI nod to hike stake in DCB Bank to 7.5%
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 5, 2023 8:25:19 PM IST (Published)

For DCB Bank, gross and net NPAs have declined in the March quarter of 2023 both sequentially as well as YoY. Shares of DCB Bank ended at Rs 121.95, down by Rs 1.55, or 1.26 percent on the BSE.

Private sector lender DCB Bank on Wednesday (July 5) said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted its approval to Tata Asset Management Private Ltd (TAMPL) to raise its stake in the bank to 7.5 percent.

"...we would like to inform you that the Bank has received an intimation from RBI on July 5, 2023, that it has granted its approval to Tata Asset Management Private Limited (TAMPL) to acquire aggregate holding of up to 7.5% of the paid-up equity capital of the bank through the schemes of Tata Mutual Fund," the lender said in an exchange filing.


Also, TAMPL has been advised by RBI to ensure that its aggregate shareholding in the bank does not exceed 7.5 percent of the paid-up capital of the bank at all times. The approval is valid for a period of one year from the date of the RBI letter, it said.

X