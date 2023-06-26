RBI fines Standard Chartered Rs 30 lakh for KYC non-compliance

Standard Chartered Bank, India, allotted multiple customer identification codes to some of its individual customers, as per the Risk Assessment Report.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, June 26, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Standard Chartered Bank, India, for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Reserve Bank of India KYC Directions, 2016.

According to the apex bank, the examination of the Risk Assessment Report pertaining to Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation and review of compliance with KYC directions in the bank carried out by RBI and all related correspondence in that regard, revealed that the bank allotted multiple customer identification codes to some of its individual customers.