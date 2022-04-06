RBI approves re-appointment of Murali M. Natrajan as Managing Director & CEO of DCB Bank

The DCB Bank on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the re-appointment of Murali M Natrajan as the Managing Director and CEO of the bank for a further period of two years from April 29, 2022 to April 28, 2024.

"In compliance with Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations, if any, of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that approval has been received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the re-appointment of Mr. Murali M Natrajan as the Managing Director & CEO, for further period of two years from April 29, 2022 to April 28, 2024," the private sector lender said.

"The re-appointment as above is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuring Annual General Meeting of the Bank," the bank said.

Natrajan was appointed as the bank's MD and CEO back in May 2009. Prior to that, he worked with foreign banks such as Citibank and Standard Chartered.

He spent 14 years in Citibank in various departments -- credit, finance, operations, product management, among others. He had joined Citibank in 1989.

At Standard Chartered, Natrajan was SME Banking's Global Head. He was promoted in November 2004 to Head of Consumer Banking for India as well as Nepal. He had to oversee different businesses such as wealth management, branches, mortgages, credit cards, ATMs, SME and personal loans.