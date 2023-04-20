RBI Approves Appointment Of Deputy MD & Executive Director Of HDFC Bank For 3 Years

Kaizad Bharucha is associated with HDFC Bank since 1995. In his current position as Executive Director, he is responsible for wholesale banking covering areas of corporate banking, PSUs, capital & commodities markets, financial institutions, custody, mutual funds, global capability centre & financial sponsors coverage and banks coverage.

The Reserve Bank Of India, on April 20 approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy Managing Director & Bhavesh Zaveri as Executive Director of HDFC Bank for a period of three years with effect from April 19. The RBI approval was followed by the recommendation of HDFC Bank’s Board of Directors on the same matter.

Kaizad Bharucha has been a banker for over 35 years and is associated with HDFC Bank since 1995. In his current position as Executive Director, he is responsible for wholesale banking covering areas of corporate banking, PSUs, capital & commodities markets, financial institutions, custody, mutual funds, global capability centre & financial sponsors coverage and banks coverage.

In his earlier position as Executive Director, Bharucha was responsible for corporate banking, emerging corporates group, business banking, healthcare finance, agri lending, tractor financing, commercial vehicle finance, commercial equipment finance, infrastructure finance, department for special operations and inclusive banking initiatives group.

Kaizad Bharucha is also the Designated Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and Internal Ombudsmen Committee. He has rich and extensive experience in risk management, credit management, banking and business management. Prior to joining HDFC Bank, he worked in SBI Commercial and International Bank in various areas including trade finance and corporate banking. He has also represented the bank as a member of the working group on banking related committees.

Bhavesh Zaveri is the Group Head of Operations, Cash Management & ATM Product of HDFC Bank. In his current role, he is responsible for Business and Operations across the country and for creating and delivering a operations execution capability across the diversified product suite of HDFC Bank to the corporate, MSME & retail verticals including for asset, for liabilities and for transaction services of payments & cash management, trade finance & treasury and ATM product.

Zaveri has an overall experience of over 36 years and has headed the critical functions of operations, cash management and technology at HDFC Bank. He had joined the bank in 1998 in the operations function. He became Business Head of Wholesale Banking Operations in 2000 and was appointed as Group Head of Operations in 2009. He assumed additional responsibilities of the information technology function in 2015. He has also participated in RBI’s Internal Payments Council Meet and was part of the Umbrella Organization for Payments Committee of 2004 that led to the formation of National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI).

Bhavesh Zaveri has also been a member of various committees formed by the Reserve Bank of India and Indian Banks’ Association. He has also served on the Board of the Clearing Corporation of India, HDFC Securities, HDB Financial Services & Swift India. Prior to joining HDFC Bank, he worked for Oman International Bank and Barclays Bank. He holds a master’s degree in commerce from Mumbai University and is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

HDFC Bank reported its Q4 earnings in-line with street estimates on April 15. Net profit of the bank grew by nearly 20 percent in the final quarter of FY23 on a year-on-year basis, while net interest income grew about 24 percent to Rs 23,352 crores. The bank reported a significant improvement in its asset quality in Q4 on a sequential basis.

The HDFC Bank stock has risen nearly 24 percent in the last one year & about 3 percent since 2023. The stock is currently trading with gains of 0.5 percent at Rs 1,675 per share.