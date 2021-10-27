0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

RBI approves appointment of Baldev Prakash as J&K Bank MD & CEO

Profile image
By PTI | IST (Updated)
Mini

Prakash has over 30 years of experience in banking in various roles at small and large size branches at SBI. He had joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1991 and he is currently the Chief General Manager (Digital and Transaction Banking Marketing Department) at SBI, Mumbai.

RBI approves appointment of Baldev Prakash as J&K Bank MD & CEO
Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank has approved the appointment of Baldev Prakash as its next Managing Director and CEO from the next year. The Reserve Bank of India has vide letter dated October 26, 2021 accorded approval to the candidature of Prakash as MD & CEO of the Bank for a period of three years from the date of taking charge or April 10, 2022, whichever is earlier, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The state-owned lender will separately inform about the appointment of Baldev Prakash as MD & CEO by its board and the actual date of assuming charge by him. Prakash has over 30 years of experience in banking in various roles at small and large size branches at SBI. He had joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1991 and he is currently the Chief General Manager (Digital and Transaction Banking Marketing Department) at SBI, Mumbai.
Also Read
Presently, RK Chhibber is the Chairman and Managing Director of J&K Bank, who assumed charge of the bank in June 2019. Jammu & Kashmir Bank stock traded at Rs 43.20 apiece on BSE, up 5.62 percent from the previous close.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Asian Paints, Axis Bank, TTK Prestige and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 27

Next Article

Indian Overseas Bank Q2FY22: Management says banks focus remains on capital light accounts, faster credit delivery

next story