RBI-appointed administrator invites bids for resolution of Reliance Capital; last date March 11

As part of the resolution process, the Reserve Bank-appointed administrator on Friday invited expressions of interest (EoIs) for the sale of debt-ridden Reliance Capital, promoted by the Anil Ambani Group. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on November 29 last year superseded the board of Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.

It subsequently filed an application for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the company at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The last date for receipt of EoI is March 11 and the last date for submission of resolution plans is April 20, 2022, Reliance Capital said in regulatory filing.

The RBI had appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator in relation to the CIRP of the corporate debtor, it said, adding after due consultations with and approval of the Committee of Creditors (CoC), bids are invited for submission of resolution plans.

This is the third large Non-Banking Financial Corporation (NBFC) against which the central bank has initiated bankruptcy proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) recently. The other two were Srei Group NBFCs and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

In September, Reliance Capital in its annual general meeting (AGM) had informed shareholders that the company's consolidated debt was Rs 40,000 crore. Last month, the reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss at Rs 1,759 crore in the quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 3,966 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, net loss widened from Rs 1,156 crore in the preceding quarter ended September 2021. Total income of the company stood at Rs 4,083 crore in Q3FY22, down from Rs 4,890 crore in Q3FY21, Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing.