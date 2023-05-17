English
RBI gives nod to SBI Funds Management for buying up to 9.99% in HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank said SBIFML has been advised by RBI to acquire the shareholding in the bank within a period of six months (by November 15, 2023).

HDFC Bank on Wednesday, May 17, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved SBI Funds Management Ltd's (SBIFML) application for acquiring up to 9.99 percent stake in the private lender. The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by SBIFML to RBI, HDFC Bank said in an exchange filing.

"...we would like to inform you that the RBI vide its letter dated May 16, 2023, addressed to SBIFML, has accorded its approval to SBIFML for acquiring up to 9.99 percent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of HDFC Bank Ltd," the bank said.


