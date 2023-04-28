Raymond chief says deal with GCPL to help achieve dream of unbundling & demerging companies

Raymond, the Indian textile conglomerate, is making headlines as Godrej Consumer Products will be acquiring the FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care for a cash consideration of Rs 2,825 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed by May 10, 2023.

The unbundling and demerging of companies will help Raymond achieve its dream of creating focused businesses with proper governance in place. The company's decision to invest in engineering and denim businesses, along with its strong real estate core business, positions well for future growth.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Gautam Singhania, Chairman of Raymond, said that this deal will help achieve the dream of unbundling and demerging the companies.

He said, “There are many things one — you got great value on the business that you sold. It certainly helps me achieve the dream of unbundling and demerging companies, which is what the market always wanted. They wanted focused companies doing focused businesses. So, we will now have a lifestyle, all come under Raymond Consumer Care, and it will be a single company. And three, we will become net debt free.”

“There will be two different businesses and it will help me to achieve my dream of putting proper governance in place for both the companies. There will be two listed companies. And to achieve a net debt free is a big thing for us,” added Singhania.

Singhania also mentioned that this decision will help him achieve his dream of putting proper governance in place for both companies. The benefits of this move are clear, as it will allow each company to focus on its core business and streamline operations.

Amit Agarwal, the CFO of Raymond said that the lifestyle business will be demerged along with its assets, liabilities, and debt, and the cash from the deal will be used to repay debt, making lifestyle a debt-free business.

With the lifestyle business out of the picture, Raymond will have real estate as its core business. The company plans to invest in engineering and denim businesses, where it believes it can excel.

Additionally, both companies will be spending on advertising and marketing to ensure that they are able to reach their target audience and compete in the market.

Raymond has demerged its lifestyle business to Raymond Consumer Care to create a listed entity with pure-play B2C focused lifestyle business and enables it to be net debt free. The demerged entity has sold its FMCG business to GCPL.

This demerger is a strategic move that will help the company achieve its long-term goals of becoming a diversified conglomerate with a clear and focused business strategy. By separating its lifestyle business and investing in its core businesses of real estate, engineering, and denim, Raymond is well-positioned for growth and success in the years to come.

GCPL operates in the hair care, home care, and personal care categories.

