Raymond board approves business consolidation to enable monetization, deleveraging

Raymond has said that the real estate business launched in 2019 with the development of land in Thane is now poised for growth.

Apparel and textile major Raymond's board has approved the consolidation of its Tools & Hardware and Auto Components businesses into the Engineering business. The company said on Monday that the move is to improve synergies and exploring monetization options for deleveraging Raymond Ltd.

Raymond also announced that the Real estate business division will be subsidiarised into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raymond Limited. The company will also consolidate its B2C business by transfer of Apparel Business into Raymond Ltd.

The company also said in a statement to the stock exchanges that in order to enable and execute these decisions, the company has withdrawn the de-merger scheme of Lifestyle business that it announced in November 2019.

“These actions will enable each of the businesses for monetization which will fuel growth and deleveraging,” it added.

The overall objective being value creation for shareholders, Raymond said.

Currently, Raymond Ltd operates eight business segments viz. Branded textile, Branded apparel, Garmenting, High-Value Cotton shirting, Tools & Hardware, Auto Components, Real Estate and Others, with some of these segments comprising step down subsidiaries of Raymond Ltd.

Consolidation of engineering business

Raymond carries out its engineering business under two business segments - Tools & Hardware, Auto Components. The Tools & Hardware has two step-down subsidiaries - JK Files where the company owns 100 percent (wholly-owned subsidiary) and JK Talbot where it holds 90 percent share. The Auto Components business has a step-down subsidiary Ring Plus Aqua Limited (RPAL) through which the auto components business is being conducted.

Raymond disclosed to the exchanges on Monday night that the board has approved the consolidation of the Tools & Hardware and Auto Components Businesses into JK Files (India) Limited. Raymond will enter into an agreement with JK Files to transfer its entire shareholding to Scissors Engineering Products Limited, which is the holding company of RPAL. All this is expected to now be classified under one umbrella of its Engineering business.

In a statement, Raymond said that the engineering business has achieved scale and improved market share in both domestic and global markets. “These businesses have demonstrated growth in EBITDA margins, generated free cash flows and are debt-free,” it added.

As per the company’s investor presentation, in Q1FY22, the tools and hardware business posted revenue of Rs 110 crore, up from Rs 20 crore Q1FY21 and EBITDA of Rs 12 crore against -14 crore in Q1FY21, while the auto components business posted revenue of Rs 70 crore up from Rs 21 crore in Q1FY21 and EBIDTA of Rs 11 crore as against Rs -1 crore YoY.

“I am happy to share that our Engineering business comprising of Tools & Hardware and Auto Components has demonstrated good performance and it is poised for future growth. We are consolidating the business to explore all options available to us for monetization, which will enable deleveraging leading to value creation,” Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said in a statement.

Raymond apparel

In its business-to-consumer (B2C) segment, the company announced that the board has also approved a scheme to consolidate its B2C business by transfer of Apparel Business into Raymond Ltd with a focus to “fast track the recovery post-pandemic”. The move will see demerging of the B2C business of Raymond Apparel to merge with Raymond Ltd on a going concern basis

Currently, Raymond Apparel operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raymond Ltd under its branded apparel business segment and runs the Raymond Ready to Wear (RRTW), Park Avenue, ColorPlus and Parx brands.

A business severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, in FY21, Raymond Apparel reported gross revenue of Rs 437.64 crore down from Rs 1,604.79 crore in FY20 and incurred a loss of Rs 180.31 crore.

The move to consolidate the B2C business, Raymond says, will “strengthen efficiencies, streamline & simplify processes and bring in synergy benefits in terms of design & innovation, sourcing and retail network.”

“We continue to focus on our B2C business by bringing in operational efficiencies and synergies to strengthen our Lifestyle business,” Singhania added.

This scheme is subject to requisite regulatory approvals from relevant authorities including approval of the National Company Law Tribunal and various statutory approvals, including those from the shareholders and creditors, as may be required or applicable or directed by NCLT, involved in the RAL Scheme.

Real estate business

Raymond has said that the real estate business launched in 2019 with the development of land in Thane is now poised for growth. In order to realize the potential of this business segment, Raymond said the board has given in-principal approval for subsidiarisation of the real estate business division through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

“The Real Estate division is a sustainably profitable business led by an experienced professional team with a clear long-term strategy in place,” Raymond said in a statement.

The real estate business, which reported a revenue of Rs 130 crore and EBIDTA of Rs 38 crore in Q1FY22, will deliver around 3 million sq. ft. of residential projects, Raymond said. The company has already sold 70 percent of its inventory and is set to expand the business beyond Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as well.

De-merger scheme of lifestyle business withdrawn

In November 2019, Raymond announced the demerger of its core Lifestyle Business into a separate entity that will be listed through mirror shareholding structure with the idea of simplification of the Group structure. This now stands withdrawn.