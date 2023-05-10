RattanIndia board approves raising of Rs 1,000 crore via QIP

RattanIndia Enterprises' businesses include electric mobility (Revolt Motors), e-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), fashion brands (Neobrands), fintech (Wefin), and drones (Neosky). Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 39.66, down by Rs 0.28, or 0.70 percent on the BSE.

Diversified firm RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday, May 10, said its board has approved raising funds of up to Rs 1,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The board of directors has approved raising of funds through the issue of securities, either by way of a QIP or any other permissible mode of fundraising as allowed and in compliance with applicable law, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, the company informed the stock exchanges.

A QIP is essentially a capital raising tool for listed companies through which they can issue equity shares, fully and partly convertible debentures, or any securities other than warrants that are convertible to equity shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

RattanIndia Enterprises' businesses include electric mobility (Revolt Motors), e-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), fashion brands (Neobrands), fintech (Wefin), and drones (Neosky).

In January this year, RattanIndia Enterprises completed the acquisition of Revolt Motors, which is into manufacturing electric vehicles. Now Revolt Motors has become a 100 percent subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.

Revolt Motors is the highest-selling electric bike in the country with its manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. The EV maker has expanded its footprint pan-India with 30 dealerships spread across the country.

Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 39.66, down by Rs 0.28, or 0.70 percent on the BSE.