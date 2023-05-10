RattanIndia board approves raising of Rs 1,000 crore via QIP

RattanIndia Enterprises' businesses include electric mobility (Revolt Motors), e-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), fashion brands (Neobrands), fintech (Wefin), and drones (Neosky). Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 39.66, down by Rs 0.28, or 0.70 percent on the BSE.

Diversified firm RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday, May 10, said its board has approved raising funds of up to Rs 1,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The board of directors has approved raising of funds through the issue of securities, either by way of a QIP or any other permissible mode of fundraising as allowed and in compliance with applicable law, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, the company informed the stock exchanges.