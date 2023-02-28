Inside Out: The three key triggers for Ratnamani Metals and Tubes

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has been an outperformer in 2023 when compared to the headline or even the broader market indices.

The stock has gained close to 15 percent so far this year, whereas the Nifty Metal index is down 16 percent year-to-date.

As of date, there are three major growth triggers for the stock. First up, is the already announced expansion of the Stainless Steel pipe cold finish line, which is a value addition and Helical SAW capacity at a capex of nearly 400 crore, which can aid growth beyond the next financial year.

Next, the company has acquired 53 percent stake in Ravi Technoforge at a cost of Rs 98 crore. It will also be increasing its stake in the Ravi Technoforge by another 27 percent in financial year 2025.

Lastly, they have good visibility as the company's order book has swelled to Rs 3,100 crore, bulk of which is attributed to Domestic Carbon Steel Pipes.

Ratnamani Metals is involved in the manufacturing of two key types of products, namely Stainless Steel Tubes and Carbon Steel Pipes. The Stainless Steel segment is further broken down to seamless tubes and welded tubes, while the Carbon Steel Pipes business houses Electric Resistance Welded (ERW), HSAW and Longitudinal Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (LSAW) pipes.

User industries include oil and gas, which covers petrochemicals and refinery, which forms the bulk of their business. It also finds application in nuclear, thermal and solar power plants.

Another sector which has come to the fore is water and sewerage space where we can see a massive spurt in orders due to the focus on the Jal Jeevan Mission.

On a blended basis, EBITDA margin for the stainless steel tubes business stands at around 20 percent and around 15 percent for Carbon Steel pipes, a difference of 500 basis points between the two.

Seamless is more profitable within stainless steel tubes, while LSAW is more profitable within Carbon Steel Pipes.

During the December quarter, Ratnamani's product mix and operating leverage aided the company's best-ever performance, with operating profit of close to Rs 200 crore. Margin also came in at the high teens, but the key here would be sustaining these levels.

Even on a year-to-date basis, they have nearly reported revenue equivalent to the whole of last year, with margin of around 16 percent.

Promoters of the company are majority shareholders with around 60 percent stake.

Aside of the promoters, there are plenty of marquee names that feature as investors in the company namely Nalanda India Fund, Kotak, HSBC and DSP funds as well.

Ratnamani Metals trades at a significant premium to most of its peers but one thing that needs to be kept in mind that it is much larger in size, as well as a debt free company.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Manoj Sanghvi, Business Unit Head at Ratnamani Metals and Tubes said that the company is expecting Rs 4,200 crore in revenue for the current financial year, and is targeting revenue growth of 10 percent for the next financial year. The company also has a vision for 2025, wherein it is aiming for Rs 6,000 crore in revenue and believes that it is achievable, subject to market conditions.

Shares of Ratnamani Metals have gained nearly 250 percent over the last five years.