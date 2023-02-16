Air Cairo selects RateGain’s AI powered tool for real time pricing insights

Last month, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, a diverse chain of hotels in Sri Lanka and Maldives had selected RateGain Travel’s Engage AI solution.

Leading SaaS solutions firm for travel and hospitality industry RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. on Thursday said that Egypt’s state-owned carrier Air Cairo has selected its AI powered tool AirGain to boost growth by gathering essential pricing insights and competitive intelligence data.

AirGain, a SaaS solution by RateGain created for commercial teams in airlines, would provide real-time pricing insights to Air Cairo, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

The move would aid the airline to promptly respond to changing market conditions and help them to optimise airfares on a real-time basis and offer the best fares to its customers, RateGain Travel informed the bourses.

With evolving market conditions, AirGain's AI-powered platform equips airline revenue as well as pricing teams with the precise and dependable market insights, which will assist the carrier in designing a competitive pricing strategy.

The user-friendly interface facilitates quicker decision-making and offers notifications of any changes in the market. In addition, the platform gives real-time competitor insights across channels to reduce disparities and minimise revenue losses, according to RateGain Travel Technologies.

Air Cairo, partly owned by the national carrier Egypt Air, is a hybrid national airline with operations in over 40 cities across the world and provides flights to 50 destinations. At present, the airline currently operates in Europe and the Middle East, Africa, in addition to the domestic network.

RateGain Travel Technologies reported multifold jump in net profit to Rs 13.2 crore in the December quarter as against Rs 9 lakh in the year-ago period. The profit grew by 1.5 percent sequentially. Revenue from operations in the December quarter surged 39.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 138.29 crore compared to Rs 99.

Shares of Rategain Travel Technologies ended 0.7 percent higher at Rs 374.35.