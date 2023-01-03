RateGain to acquire travel data exchange platform Adara for $16 million

RateGain will pay an upfront consideration of $14.6 million or Rs 120.1 crore while the balance $1.5 million or Rs 12.4 crore will be paid on or before December 31, 2023.

Buy / Sell Rategain Travel share TRADE

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adara Inc., a leader in data collection and management in the travel and hospitality space for $16 million or Rs 132.4 crore.

Through this acquisition, RateGain intends to create the world's most comprehensive travel-intent and data platform powered by Artificial Intelligence.

The deal is also aligned to RateGain's vision and focus on customer acquisition and wallet share expansion. The deal will also deepen access to marketing and commercial leaderships in large enterprises including expansion into adjacent travel segments.

RateGain will pay an upfront consideration of $14.6 million or Rs 120.1 crore while the balance $1.5 million or Rs 12.4 crore will be paid on or before December 31, 2023.

The acquisition is likely to be completed within a month from the date of execution of the asset purchase agreement.

Adara leverages digital profiles scored on travel intent to provide custom audience segments to companies for optimising their marketing campaigns. The company has a global presence with customers across the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

The product will enable Air Senegal to track movements on all the important OND routes 80 percent faster to stay on top of market changes and give the most competitive offer to its customers.

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies have opened 1.4 percent higher at Rs 295.65.