Ramkrishna Forgings, Titagarh Wagons consortium emerge as lowest bidder for railway ministry order

In September, 2022 Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced the floating of a tender inviting only Indian players to set up a manufacturing facility to produce these wheels.

Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons consortium has emerged as the lowest bidder for manufacturing and supply of 15.4 lakh forged wheels over 20 years under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Ministry of Railways.

On January 10, Railway Ministry tweeted that there has been a 91.6 percent increase in Indian Railway coach production numbers since 2014. The import of forged wheels has been affected due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Titagarh Wagons-BHEL consortium had emerged as the 2nd lowest bidder (L-2) for 80 Vande Bharat Trainsets on March 3. “The contract value for our joint venture (JV) with BHEL is Rs 25,000 crore, this order will make us a global train manufacturer. Our share will be around Rs 15,000 crore, 40 percent is train supply and 60 percent is maintenance,” Umesh Chaudhary of Titagarh Wagons told CNBC-TV18.

On March 9, Ramkrishna Forging Chief Financial Officer, Lalit Khetan in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said that the company is looking to double topline growth from railway segment in FY24 and is looking for Rs 200 crore topline from the same. The company reported a rise of 35 percent in net profit and 22 percent rise in operating profit in quarter three of FY23 on a YoY basis, while margin declined by 130 basis points (bps).

Shares of Titagarh Wagons are trading 2.3 percent higher at Rs 246.45, while those of Ramkrishna Forgings are up 7.5 percent at Rs 285.30.