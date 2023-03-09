Ramkrishna Forgings plans to double topline from the Railways business in the next financial year

Ramkrishna Forgings is looking to double the topline of its railway business in the next financial year, setting itself a target of Rs 200 crore, CFO Lalit Khetan told CNBC-TV18.

With a focus on the railway segment, the company is looking to increase its content and vehicle offerings. It aims to achieve revenue of Rs 6,500 crore by financial year 2026.

Ramkrishna Forgings has been in focus on the back an uptrend seen in forging sales recently. The impact of this can be witnessed in the stock performance as shares trade near their 52-week high.

The company's performance in the off-highway segment has been particularly strong, and it is doing well in diversifying its offerings and expanding into new markets.

Ramkrishna Forgings is committed to achieving 30 percent of its revenues from non-auto segments by financial year 2026.

When asked about the company's financial stability, Khetan emphasized that Ramkrishna Forgings is taking a prudent approach to managing its finances.

The company is committed to reducing its debt levels, which, according to its management has already peaked.

Khetan also touched on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the company's operations. He noted that while the pandemic had a significant impact on the industry as a whole, Ramkrishna Forgings was able to manage the situation well and adapt to the new normal.

The company's focus on cost optimization and efficiency has helped it weather the storm and emerged stronger.

“With strong growth prospects, focus on diversification and financial stability, company has a clear vision for the future and is committed to responsible financial management,” he added.

The lenders of JMT Auto approved Ramkrishna Forgings resolution plan in January 2023 to turn around the component manufacturing company. Ramkrishna Forgings' plan was approved by 84.61 percent by lenders who were members of committee of creditors (CoC).

