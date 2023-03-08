English
Ramkrishna Forgings forms arm to implement JMT Auto resolution plan

By Jitesh Jha  Mar 8, 2023 9:40:50 PM IST (Published)

The wholly-owned subsidiary has been incorporated to implement resolution plan under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for JMT Auto, a unit of Amtek Auto group. It will carry out the business of forging, pressing, stamping and roll forming of metal and powder metallurgy.

Ramkrishna Forgings on Wednesday announced that it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary RKFL Engineering Industry Private Limited. The subsidiary has been incorporated to implement resolution plan under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for JMT Auto, a unit of Amtek Auto group.

The wholly-owned subsidiary will carry out the business of forging, pressing, stamping and roll forming of metal and powder metallurgy.
The company said that no approval is required for the incorporation of the wholly owned subsidiary company. "However, necessary approvals from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for implementation of the resolution plan submitted under CIRP will be obtained," it added.
The lenders of JMT Auto approved Ramkrishna Forgings resolution plan in January 2023 to turn around the component manufacturing company.  Ramkrishna Forgings' plan was approved by 84.61 percent by lenders who were members of committee of creditors (CoC).
JMT Auto has significant expertise in the auto sector with capabilities in heat treatment and gear manufacturing besides a variety of components for the Oil and Gas industry.
Also Read: India Ratings upgrades long-term rating of Ramkrishna Forgings to A+ from A
Kolkata-based Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer and supplier of closed-die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel and stainless steel forgings.
Kolkata-based Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer and supplier to various sectors like automotive, railways, farm equipment, bearings, oil and gas, power and construction, earth moving and mining, both in India and overseas markets. It is also a critical safety item supplier for screw coupling, bolster suspension, side frame keys and draw gear assembly for railway coaches and wagon.
The company has presence in countries like the US, Mexico, Istanbul, Turkey and Belgium.
Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings ended nearly 4.25 percent higher at Rs 280.70 on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
