CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeRama Steel Tubes gains over 7% on announcement of strategic tie up with JSW Steel News

Rama Steel Tubes gains over 7% on announcement of strategic tie-up with JSW Steel

Rama Steel Tubes gains over 7% on announcement of strategic tie-up with JSW Steel
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 18, 2023 12:23:14 PM IST (Published)

Under the tie-up, RSTL will purchase 1,00,000 tonnes of HRC from JSW Steel on a pan-India basis. Those HRCs are used in the manufacturing of steel tubes and pipes.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd., a leading manufacturer of steel and GI Pipes, announced a strategic partnership with JSW Steel, sending its shares higher by as much as 7 percent.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd (RSTL) has entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the JSW Steel Group for procurement of hot rolled coils (HRC), and distribution of HRC and production of a value-added product in the western region.


Under the tie-up, RSTL will purchase 1,00,000 tonnes of HRC from JSW Steel on a pan-India basis. Those HRCs are used in the manufacturing of steel tubes and pipes. RSTL mentioned that the arrangement will lead to greater control on its procurement and supply chain, while yielding competitive raw material cost.

RSTL will also distribute the HRCs manufactured by JSW Steel in the western region of the country under the partnership.

The company has also signed an MoU with JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd to produce 2,00,000 tonnes of high-value product,  pre-galvanised pipes. The product will be manufactured under the brand name ‘JSW Kalinga’ for the western region.

RSTL mentioned that the new strategic tie up with the country’s leading steel producer will provide it access to top-tier raw materials at competitive prices which will lead to streamlined operations, improved overall efficiency and in turn better profitability.

“Through this MoU, we will also harness the vast distribution network and brand strength of the JSW Steel Group. This collaboration positions us to make significant strides in capturing market share across various product ranges, including the lucrative high-value pre-galvanized segment in the forthcoming quarters,” RSTL said in a statement.

The company will be starting procurement and distribution of HRC and production of pre-galvanized pipes with immediate effect. The production of pre-galvanised pipes has a potential to contribute additional volumes of 1,00,000 tonnes per annum basis in the first year.

Shares of Rama Steel Tubes are off the post-announement high, currently trading 3.06 percent higher at Rs 40.40. The stock is gaining on volumes which are nearly 30 times higher than its 20-day average.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

JSW SteelRama Steel Tubes

Recommended Articles

View All
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X