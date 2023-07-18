Rama Steel Tubes gains over 7% on announcement of strategic tie-up with JSW Steel

Under the tie-up, RSTL will purchase 1,00,000 tonnes of HRC from JSW Steel on a pan-India basis. Those HRCs are used in the manufacturing of steel tubes and pipes.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd., a leading manufacturer of steel and GI Pipes, announced a strategic partnership with JSW Steel, sending its shares higher by as much as 7 percent.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd (RSTL) has entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the JSW Steel Group for procurement of hot rolled coils (HRC), and distribution of HRC and production of a value-added product in the western region.

Under the tie-up, RSTL will purchase 1,00,000 tonnes of HRC from JSW Steel on a pan-India basis. Those HRCs are used in the manufacturing of steel tubes and pipes. RSTL mentioned that the arrangement will lead to greater control on its procurement and supply chain, while yielding competitive raw material cost.

RSTL will also distribute the HRCs manufactured by JSW Steel in the western region of the country under the partnership.

The company has also signed an MoU with JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd to produce 2,00,000 tonnes of high-value product, pre-galvanised pipes. The product will be manufactured under the brand name ‘JSW Kalinga’ for the western region.

RSTL mentioned that the new strategic tie up with the country’s leading steel producer will provide it access to top-tier raw materials at competitive prices which will lead to streamlined operations, improved overall efficiency and in turn better profitability.

“Through this MoU, we will also harness the vast distribution network and brand strength of the JSW Steel Group. This collaboration positions us to make significant strides in capturing market share across various product ranges, including the lucrative high-value pre-galvanized segment in the forthcoming quarters,” RSTL said in a statement.

The company will be starting procurement and distribution of HRC and production of pre-galvanized pipes with immediate effect. The production of pre-galvanised pipes has a potential to contribute additional volumes of 1,00,000 tonnes per annum basis in the first year.