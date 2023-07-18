CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsRallis India shares gain after Tata Chemicals increases stake to 55% via block deal

Rallis India shares gain after Tata Chemicals increases stake to 55% via block deal

Rallis India shares gain after Tata Chemicals increases stake to 55% via block deal
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 18, 2023 11:52:13 AM IST (Published)

Post the transaction, Tata Chemicals has increased its stake in Rallis India to 55.04 percent. This was done to consolidate the promoter holding in the company.

Shares of Rallis India Ltd. gained as much as 7 percent on Tuesday after promoter Tata Chemicals increased its stake in the company through a block deal.

Tata Chemicals informed the exchanges that it acquired an additional 4.99 percent stake in Rallis India worth Rs 208.6 crore. The 97 lakh shares were acquired at a price of Rs 215.05 apiece.

Post the transaction, Tata Chemicals has increased its stake in Rallis India to 55.04 percent. This was done to consolidate the promoter holding in the company.

Rallis India is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distribution, sales and marketing of crop protection and crop nutrition Products and a variety of field crops and seeds.

Apart from India, the company has a presence in North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

As on March 31, 2023, Rallis India’s turnover stood at Rs 2,967 crore.

In the March quarter, Tata Chemicals posted a 62 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 709 crore and total revenues surged 26.6 percent YoY to Rs 4,407 crore in the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

Shares of Rallis India are off opening highs but are trading 3.4 percent higher at Rs 222.35.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Rallis India

Recommended Articles

View All
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X