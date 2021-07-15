Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 1.39% stake in SAIL

Ace investor and trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has bought a stake in the PSU company Steel Authority of India (SAIL), data available with the stock exchange shows.

As per the BSE shareholding pattern, Rakesh Jhujhunwala bought 1.39 percent stake or 5,75,00,000 shares in SAIL during the April-June period. He did not hold any stake in the previous quarter,

Jhunjhunwala invested in both his own name and his wife's.

The 'Big Bull' has also increased his stake in Edelweiss Financial Services in Q1 by 0.4 percent. Jhunjhunwala holds 1.5 crore shares aggregating to a 1.61 percent stake in the firm in Q1 as against 1.1 crore shares or 1.1 percent stake in the March quarter

Meanwhile, Jhunjhunwala decreased his stake in Titan Company by 0.25 percent in the June 2021 quarter. This is for the third consecutive quarter that Jhunjhunwala has cut his stake in the jewellery-watch-to-eyewear maker.

As per the shareholding pattern posted on BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala reduced his stake in Titan to 3.72 percent in June 2021, from 3.97 percent in March 2021. His wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s stake remained unchanged at 1.09 percent.