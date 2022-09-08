Rajputana rum maker increases production capacity by 30% and plans 2 new projects

Shekhar Swarup, Joint MD of Globus Spirits said that the new capex at Jharkhand, which was completed just a few days ago, has increased the company’s capacity by over 30 percent.

Buy / Sell Globus Spirits share TRADE

Globus Spirits, the makers of brands like Rajputana Rum and TERAI India Dry Gin, has begun commercial production at its Jharkhand unit. The company has spent around Rs 120 crore on the capacity and has around Rs 200 crore of capex planned for this financial year.

While speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shekhar Swarup, Joint MD of Globus Spirits mentioned that the new capex at Jharkhand, which was completed just a few days ago, has increased the company’s capacity by over 30 percent.

“This will directly translate to revenues and our bottomline in the next few quarters,” he said.

The company has got two additional projects that are in the pipeline, one in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and one in Orissa. Construction has started on both these projects and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

“The anticipated capex between both of these projects is around Rs 300 crore. As soon as clearances are complete, we will have a more firm idea on capex,” Swarup said.

The capex will be funded largely through internal accruals and post completion of both these projects, the total capacity will increase to 1,200 kl per day.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video