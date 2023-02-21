Rajesh Rai appointed CMD of Indian Telephone Industries for 5 years

Rai has more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunication industry. Shares of ITI Ltd ended at Rs 97.00, down by Rs 0.75, or 0.77 percent on the BSE.
State-owned firm Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) Ltd on Tuesday (21, February) said the government has appointed Rajesh Rai as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of the company.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle
Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Prior to assuming charge as CMD in ITI, he served as general manager (admin) of Mahanagar Telphone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), Mumbai.
The appointment is for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post (immediately), till the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.
Further, the government said Rakesh Chandra Tiwari, director of marketing, has relinquished the additional charge of the post of chairman and managing director from February 21, 2023.
Rai has more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunication industry. He held the post of chief technology officer of Mahanagar Telephone Mauritius Limited in Mauritius for 12 years, where he was responsible for CDMA, GSM, 3G & 4G network, and customer acquisition.
He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering in electronics from Madan Mohan Malviya Engineering College, Gorakhpur; M.Tech (computer science) from Jawaharlal Nehru University, and an MBA from FMS, Delhi University.
Shares of ITI Ltd ended at Rs 97.00, down by Rs 0.75, or 0.77 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Feb 21, 2023 5:30 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!