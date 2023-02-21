Rajesh Rai appointed CMD of Indian Telephone Industries for 5 years

Rai has more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunication industry. Shares of ITI Ltd ended at Rs 97.00, down by Rs 0.75, or 0.77 percent on the BSE.

State-owned firm Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) Ltd on Tuesday (21, February) said the government has appointed Rajesh Rai as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of the company.

Prior to assuming charge as CMD in ITI, he served as general manager (admin) of Mahanagar Telphone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), Mumbai.

The appointment is for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post (immediately), till the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Further, the government said Rakesh Chandra Tiwari, director of marketing, has relinquished the additional charge of the post of chairman and managing director from February 21, 2023.

Rai has more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunication industry. He held the post of chief technology officer of Mahanagar Telephone Mauritius Limited in Mauritius for 12 years, where he was responsible for CDMA, GSM, 3G & 4G network, and customer acquisition.

He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering in electronics from Madan Mohan Malviya Engineering College, Gorakhpur; M.Tech (computer science) from Jawaharlal Nehru University, and an MBA from FMS, Delhi University.

Shares of ITI Ltd ended at Rs 97.00, down by Rs 0.75, or 0.77 percent on the BSE.