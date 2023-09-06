Jupiter Life Line Hospitals ’ initial public offering (IPO) has opened for subscription on Wednesday. The IPO size was reduced to Rs 542 crore versus Rs 615 crore as was planned earlier. The company has already raised Rs 261 crore from 39 anchor investors and is set to raise a substantial amount of Rs 542 crore through a fresh issue of shares, and the primary purpose of this capital infusion is to expedite the repayment of the organization's outstanding debt.

In a recent development, Ankit Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals , made a significant announcement during an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Q: What will you be doing with the funds? What's the utilization like, will you use any of it to retire debt and what is the way forward?

A: Of Rs 542 crore that we are raising in primary equity, most of it will go towards debt repayment. We have about Rs 500 crore of debt. So post IPO, we will be completely debt free.

Balance, of course, will be used for some general corporate purposes.

The way forward in terms of the growth strategy is that once we become debt free, it will leave more free cash in our hand, and that we plan to use to plow back for further growth of the company.

Q: This entire business has picked up in a big way, the hospital industry, I guess, post COVID-19 as well. Medical tourism is also back in a big way. Your own occupancies have been pretty steady, combined occupancies have been at about 63 percent. Is this a run rate that you can sustain through the course of FY24 and FY25 and what would the growth triggers be for you?

A: Yes, so on the consolidated basis that has been our occupancy but if you split it out by units, which are in various phases of maturity - the first one Thane, which is 15 years old now has occupancies of above 70 percent and sustained very well. The second one was Pune, which was five years old. End of last year, we were at around 67 percent of occupancy, and we had an opportunity to add few more beds brownfield in the same asset. So we have undertaken that expansion, got the occupancy down to meet 50 percent giving us a significant headroom for growth in Pune. Similarly, in Indore, which is planned for 430 beds, we are just operating 230 currently, at occupancy of 40 percent. So Indore is just getting started and has a long road ahead of itself.

Q: Thane is bulk of your business right? I was just going through the note and it appears there are some PILs against this Thane land out there. Could you tell us, give us an update on that? Do you expect things to get cleared out?

A: Yes, there are actually three. And, as a preamble, what I want to say is, multiple High Courts in the country, including the Supreme Court of India have come down heavily on abuse of PIL as a process. Some litigants have also been imposed costs by the court for abuse of process and malicious PILs. We believe that most of these are in this bracket and for the six plus years, some of them are filed, the court has not even admitted those PILs. So in our view, they are not very serious, but because they are in court, it is not appropriate to talk too much about it.

Q: But you want to assure the investors out there, there's nothing to worry in terms of business?

A: That is our assessment.

Q: Medical tourism is in mid-single digits for you. But there is scope to grow out there. So are you looking at that? That point number one and point number two as a percentage of your total revenues? How much is surgical revenue?

A: So to start with medical tourism, it is not a major focus area as far as we are concerned. Our thought is that healthcare should essentially be seen as a hyper local service. If any one of us were to think about ourselves, if we were to need a hospital, how far are we willing to travel to reach a good hospital? 20-30 minutes, not more than that. So wherever we are located, we choose locations, which are densely populated residential communities and which are relatively underserved in terms of corporate or tertiary healthcare. And those are the locations where we are based. And because of that, there is enough and more of local demand, which we aspire to serve. So Medical tourism has never been a focus area.

Q: What about surgical revenues?

A: We don't really track too much of medical, surgical, etc, breakups because we believe you have to do what you have to do. The kind of patients who come in and whatever they need, if they need a surgery, they do if they don't, they don't. So we don't really track that actively as a ratio.

Q: I think what the Street would also like is the fact that this is a high margin business in general for the industry and for your own business as well you've clocked in 23 percent margins in the year gone by. And on an average over the last many years, it's been around 20 percent. So is there scope to increase margins further in the years to come?

A: To some extent, because the 23 percent blended margins include the financial results of our Indore hospital, which is just two years old, and just around EBITDA breakeven stage. So there is a little bit of dilution effect, because of the Indore hospital. Once that matures, and then maybe you could see a little bit of growth in numbers, but mid-20 percent dod margins are respectable and acceptable in our business.

Q: Mid 20 percent is something that you can hold on to. The reason I am asking you about margins is because I'm sure you have expansion plans as well, to get into new cities. You have a plan to expand to 2,500 beds in the next few years and in several micro markets. Tell us a little bit about that. And, in the first one to two years, I think the hospital business is not very profitable. So would that impact your margins as you go ahead with these expansion plans?

A: Definitely. So our growth plan, we prefer the Greenfield mode of expansion, we like to buy the land, design and build facilities and hospitals, and then operate them. Currently, as we speak, we are constructing a 500 bed hospital in the Dombivli region of Mumbai Metropolitan area. That will take around two to three years to get commissioned. Besides that, we are looking to add a couple of more new hospitals. But we have thought that we would want to limit our growth to the western Indian region currently. So that is a growth plan.

As regards the first couple of years, definitely, it could take anything between one or two years to achieve a EBITDA breakeven stage. There is no hiding away from that. But as we see where we are - maybe two or three years from now, by the time Dombivli comes up, Indore should have matured, Pune and Thane are already in advanced stages of maturity. So, there will be three functioning and mature hospitals to act as shock absorbing capacity for one which will be new. So as a consolidated level, we don't expect a huge dent in the profit and loss (P&L).

Q: But apart from Dombivli, any others that are planned in the near future?

A: We are looking to acquire some more lands. Nothing is signed as of now to talk about, but we are looking to add some more facilities.

Q: And 2,500 beds is the target?

A: Something like that.

Q: What is the rough capex you will associate with this to scale from your current capacity towards this 2,500?

A: For Dombivli we have planned about a crore a bed. Going forward in the next one or two years, depending on how the inflation pans out, we may have to budget for a slightly higher cost in the newer facilities. The current hospital that is under construction – a crore a bed.

Q: Current capacity is?

A: 1,200 beds.

Q: So approximately Rs 1,200 crore more?

A: Yes, something like that.

Q: But you will have cash flows and you'll be debt free as well.

A: Correct.

