Rainbow Children's Medicare aims to grow by approximately 18%

In the latest episode of ‘Inside Out – On the Road‘, the focus is on Rainbow Children's Medicare — with in-depth analysis, a deep-dive into its financials, and the key risk and triggers going forward. In the ‘Swotlight’ segment, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra talks about S H Kelkar, which is a large domestic player in the fragrance and flavour market.

In the latest episode of Inside Out – On the Road, the focus is on Rainbow Children's Medicare — with in-depth analysis, a deep-dive into its financials, and the key risk and triggers going forward.

CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza travelled to Hyderabad to speak to the management of Rainbow Children's Medicare. As the name suggests, it is a multi-speciality paediatric hospital chain. However, close to around 30 percent of their revenues come in from women's care, while 70 percent comes in from paediatric care. They deal with paediatric ICU, paediatric tertiary and quaternary care. Their women's care includes hysterectomy and laparoscopy.

Their paediatric care includes preborn babies, transplant of liver, kidney and bone marrow transplants. But it is the new kid on the block and listed just this hear. It raised close to around Rs 1,580 crore — Rs 280 crore of that was a fresh issue. So, the money flowed back to the company. While the remainder was money taken off the table by the promoter entity as well as CDC.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dr Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman & MD of Rainbow Children's Medicare, said, “Overall the maternity and the paediatric markets have grown significantly. When you compare the adult market today, the paediatric market is growing at a compounded annual rate (CAGR) of 14 percent and obstetrics, which is maternity, is growing at a 12 percent CAGR as opposed to 8 percent of the adult multispecialty care. In the last 10 years, we have been growing at the rate of 18 to 20 percent, what we expect it to grow is about 18 percent compared to the market.”

In the ‘Swotlight’ segment, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra talks about S H Kelkar, which is a large domestic player in the fragrance and flavour market, with a market share of 10-12 percent in the latter and close to 20 percent in the former.

Watch video for more.