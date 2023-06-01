Rainbow Children's Medicare appoints Vikash Maheshwari as new CFO

Before joining Rainbow Group, Vikash Maheshwari was most recently associated with Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd as a Group CFO.

Pediatric hospital chain Rainbow Children's Medicare announced the appointment of Vikas Maheshwari as the chief financial officer of the company replacing R Gowrisankar.

The company's board of directors at its meeting on Wednesday approved the appointment of Maheshwari with effect from June 1, 2023, the pediatric hospital firm said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Before joining Rainbow Group, Maheshwari was most recently associated with Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd as a Group CFO. He has also held multiple senior-level positions in several organisations such as Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Gati Ltd, ABP Private Ltd, and Limtex Tea and Industries Ltd.

Maheshwari has over 25 years of experience in the areas of corporate finance, M&A, deal structuring, strategy, and treasury management. Also, he is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from Lucknow University.

Gowrisankar resigned from the post of CFO due to personal reasons effective from May 31, 2023. He will now be serving his notice period and his last working day in the company will be June 30, according to Rainbow Children's Medicare.

The board of directors of Rainbow Children's Medicare, commonly known as Rainbow Hospitals, expressed their deepest appreciation for the hard work and dedication put in by Gowrisankar during his tenure as a CFO and further extended best wishes for his future endeavors.

Shares of Rainbow Children’s Medicare were trading 1.04 percent lower at Rs 977.6 apiece on the BSE at 10:10 AM on Thursday.