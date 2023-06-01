English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsRainbow Children's Medicare appoints Vikash Maheshwari as new CFO

Rainbow Children's Medicare appoints Vikash Maheshwari as new CFO

Rainbow Children's Medicare appoints Vikash Maheshwari as new CFO
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 12:37:27 PM IST (Published)

Before joining Rainbow Group, Vikash Maheshwari was most recently associated with Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd as a Group CFO.

Pediatric hospital chain Rainbow Children's Medicare announced the appointment of Vikas Maheshwari as the chief financial officer of the company replacing R Gowrisankar.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company's board of directors at its meeting on Wednesday approved the appointment of Maheshwari with effect from June 1, 2023, the pediatric hospital firm said in a filing to the stock exchanges.


Before joining Rainbow Group, Maheshwari was most recently associated with Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd as a Group CFO. He has also held multiple senior-level positions in several organisations such as Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Gati Ltd, ABP Private Ltd, and Limtex Tea and Industries Ltd.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X