Rainbow Children's Medicare appoints Vikash Maheshwari as new CFO

Pediatric hospital chain Rainbow Children's Medicare announced the appointment of Vikas Maheshwari as the chief financial officer of the company replacing R Gowrisankar.

The company's board of directors at its meeting on Wednesday approved the appointment of Maheshwari with effect from June 1, 2023, the pediatric hospital firm said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Before joining Rainbow Group, Maheshwari was most recently associated with Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd as a Group CFO. He has also held multiple senior-level positions in several organisations such as Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Gati Ltd, ABP Private Ltd, and Limtex Tea and Industries Ltd.